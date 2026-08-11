Hyundai Sets Sights On 1 Mn Connected-Car Sales By Next Year

11:20

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday announced that it is targeting cumulative sales of 1 million 'connected cars' by 2027, up from over 800,000 currently, and aims to cross 2 million by 2030 as adoption of connected vehicle technology surges in India.



Connected cars are vehicles equipped with Internet-linked technology that allows them to communicate with drivers, mobile devices and external systems.



Hyundai's Bluelink platform offers more than 70 features, including remote vehicle monitoring, vehicle health diagnostics, location tracking, digital key and emergency assistance.



It also supports more than 450 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice commands across five languages, the company said in a press release.



Connected vehicle penetration across Hyundai's portfolio increased fivefold since the launch of Bluelink in 2019, rising from four per cent that year to 20 per cent in 2026.

-- Business Standard