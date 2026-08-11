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Himachal rain: Over 200 roads closed, landslides hit Shimla

Tue, 11 August 2026
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Over 200 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh following torrential rains, and the Shimla Meteorological Office has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 17.

A total of 204 roads were blocked in the state, and 82 water supply schemes and 45 transformers were affected on Tuesday evening, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The MeT has also issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Sirmaur district on Friday.

One person was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries when a rock fell from the hillside on their moving car in Bhararighat area of Himachal's Solan district on Tuesday, police said.

In another incident, two parked vehicles near a new bus stand were damaged after debris from a landslide fell on them in Anni area of Kullu district.

Landslides were also witnessed in Shimla city, and some two-wheelers were damaged.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of the state since 4 pm on Monday. -- PTI

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