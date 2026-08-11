Food safety department inspects Indira canteen kitchens in Bengaluru

18:37

The view of an Indira Canteen in Bengaluru/ANI Photo

After cracking down on several star hotels and high end restaurants in the city, the Food Safety and Drug Administration department on Tuesday inspected the kitchens of Indira canteens here through which the government serves highly subsided food, officials said.



Indira Canteens are the Congress government's flagship initiatives which were started by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his previous stint from 2013 to 2018.



According to officials, the searches were conducted at Indira Gandhi Canteen kitchens at Gottigere in Bengaluru South and Lingarajapuram in Bengaluru North.



Inspection was also carried out at the warehouse of a quick-commerce unicorn in Hoskote, which is in the outskirts of Bengaluru during which its premises was found to be "highly unhygienic", officials said.



The department has been carrying out such drives recently as part of its special food safety inspection in all zones of Bengaluru Urban District and the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), covering three-star and five-star hotels, to verify compliance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. -- PTI