'Did Rahul tell J'khand CM to lathi-charge protestors?'

12:46

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand of "injustice and atrocities" against protesting students, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were responsible for the alleged lathi-charge on them.



Speaking to ANI, targeting Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren, he said, "This happened under the instructions of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren. Did Rahul Gandhi tell Hemant Soren from Delhi to lathi-charge the youth of Jharkhand and deny them justice?"



Thakur said, "Injustice and atrocities happened under the Congress-JMM government. Young people have been out on the streets for two weeks, sitting in protest for justice, but what did the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha give them in return? They rained down lathis, erected barbed wire fences, and chased down and beat the youth of Jharkhand even in the dark."



Thakur further said, "On the one hand, he tries to raise his voice for the youth in Delhi, yet in Jharkhand, he fails to secure justice for them."



Questioning the Opposition's protest in Parliament, the BJP leader said, "When the Home Minister is ready to provide an answer, why are the Congress party and the Opposition unwilling to listen? They have repeatedly shifted the goalposts - what do they actually want? They never wanted a discussion; they only wanted to stay in the headlines."



Thakur also criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah while not attending the House himself, and alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were "peddling lies" and making "reckless statements" to remain in the headlines, while claiming that justice is being denied to the youth of Jharkhand.



He said, "He demands answers from the Home Minister while failing to attend the House himself. The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines."



The BJP leader further said, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi--showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them."



Meanwhile, NDA MPs held a protest in Delhi targeting the Opposition, accusing it of avoiding discussions in Parliament while raising issues outside the House.



The protest focused on the recent student agitation in Jharkhand, with BJP MPs questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over the alleged use of lathis and water cannons against protesting students.



The BJP unit of Jharkhand on Tuesday observed a statewide bandh after Jharkhand Police on Monday used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. -- ANI