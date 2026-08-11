Cruel and inhuman: Dipke on police brutality against Mahato

09:08

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Monday alleged that student leader Devendra Mahto was lathi-charged and injured by the Ranchi police before being moved to a hospital during his ongoing hunger strike.



In a post on social media platform X, Dipke shared details of his conversation with Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days to protest against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations.



"Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain," Dipke stated.



The CJP founder expressed strong condemnation of the police action, drawing a parallel between the recent student agitations in the national capital and the current situation in Jharkhand.



"Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman," he remarked. -- ANI