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CRPF personnel, school students take out Tiranga rally in Srinagar

Tue, 11 August 2026
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CRPF personnel with students take part in a Tiranga Yatra as part of celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day, in Srinagar on Tuesday./ANI Photo
CRPF personnel with students take part in a Tiranga Yatra as part of celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day, in Srinagar on Tuesday./ANI Photo
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a large number of school children took out a Tiranga Rally through the city on Tuesday, ahead of the Independence Day.

The rally, which began from Palladium Chowk, was part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The participants, carrying the national flag and playing patriotic songs, traversed through Lal Chowk and Regal Chowk, before the rally culminated at the Ghanta Ghar.

Speaking to reporters, CRPF Assistant Commandant Prahlad Singh said the rally was aimed at inculcating a sense of patriotism among the youth.

"We always carry this feeling that we have to do something for the country, and safeguard it. Through this rally, we want to inculcate the feelings of patriotism in the youth. Youth should also understand that people have made sacrifices to achieve their freedom and this flag, and respect those," Singh said. -- PTI

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