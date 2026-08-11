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'Chor, chor' slogans greet Mamata in Kolkata, days after Halisahar protest

Tue, 11 August 2026
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday faced "chor, chor" slogans in Kolkata, days after a similar protest greeted her in Halisahar, turning a TMC programme to protest controversial remarks about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by a BJP MP into another politically charged confrontation.

Banerjee reached Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata carrying a portrait of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose and paid tribute at the feet of Netaji's statue at a programme organised by the TMC over alleged derogatory remarks against the iconic freedom fighter.

The controversy was triggered by comments of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Roy, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, who described Netaji as a "war criminal", questioned his leadership and raised doubts over the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.

The West Bengal BJP leaders have distanced themselves from the statements, clarifying that Roy's comments were entirely personal and not endorsed or believed by the party.

The BJP leader's remarks have provided the TMC with a fresh political weapon, allowing Banerjee's party to frame the issue as an assault on Bengal's nationalist legacy and Netaji's place in the state's political imagination. -- PTI

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