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BSE To Replace Wipro In Nifty 50 Index

Tue, 11 August 2026
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 BSE will be included in the Nifty 50 index as part of the semi-annual review by NSE Indices, replacing IT firm Wipro, with the changes effective September 30, 2026.

The scrip had rallied 4 per cent on Monday in anticipation of the inclusion, ending at Rs 3,596 apiece.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices said the reshuffle follows periodic review norms for broad market indices. BSE's inclusion is based on its higher six-month average free-float market capitalisation, which stood at Rs 1.40 trillion.

This is at least 1.5 times the corresponding figure for Wipro, the smallest constituent being replaced, which had an average free-float market capitalisation of Rs 55,930 crore.

The exchange noted that other eligible companies, including TVS Motor Company and Divi's Laboratories, were not considered for inclusion because their average free-float market capitalisation did not meet the required threshold relative to the lowest-ranked existing constituents after the exclusion.

Eligibility criteria also require stocks to be available for trading in NSE's Futures & Options segment. The replacement will also apply to the Nifty50 Equal Weight index, in line with index methodology.

NSE Indices also announced several changes in the constituents of Nifty 100, Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Next 50, among others. 
-- Business Standard

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