BMW runs over woman, villagers block road to Delhi's T3

20:00

A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding BMW car in Delhi's Mehram Nagar area on Tuesday, following which angry locals and their family members blocked the road, officials said.



The deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, who worked as a house help, they said, adding the car driver has been apprehended.



According to police, the accident took place at around 12 noon when Jaiwanti was crossing the road at a zebra crossing to go for lunch.



She was hit by the speeding car while crossing the road. The impact was severe and the woman died at the spot, police said.



An official said that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated. The driver of the BMW allegedly involved in the accident was identified as Deepak (38), a resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli.



"We have apprehended the driver and further investigation is in progress," he said.



After the accident, local villagers gathered and blocked the road in protest, disrupting traffic movement in the area. Heavy police force, including paramilitary, was deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. -- PTI