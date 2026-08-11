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Are murals in Ajanta Caves safe? Rainwater seeps in

Tue, 11 August 2026
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A viral video showed buckets placed to collect water seeping from the roof of the world-famous Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, prompting the ASI to clarify that the sculptures inside face no danger.

Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, house paintings and sculptures on the life of Lord Buddha.

Seepage has developed in parts of some caves, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities have placed buckets to collect the dripping water. A video of it went viral on social media on Monday.

ASI Deputy Superintendent Dr Shilpa Jamgade told reporters that the issue crops up during heavy rains.

"Ajanta Caves are rock-cut. When heavy rain occurs, water comes down from the cavities of the rocks. As a precaution, we have to place buckets there so that the tourists do not slip. As of now, there is no danger to the paintings in the caves because of this," she said.

"We also have drains above the caves that are cleaned periodically so that the water does not enter the cavities," she added. PTI

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