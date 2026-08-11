Air India CEO, execs meet civil aviation ministry officials after Phuket-Delhi flight incident

17:44

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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, along with senior airline executives, on Tuesday met civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and other officials in connection with the mid-air turbulence incident involving the Phuket-Delhi flight that left at least 17 people injured last week, according to sources.



Executive Advisor to Tata Sons chairman and former civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as well as Air India's head of flight safety Deepak Joshi also attended the meeting, they said.



The sources said the civil aviation ministry called the three senior airline executives for a meeting in the wake of the August 4 incident involving the Delhi-Phuket flight AI2379.



Apart from the civil aviation secretary, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) director general Vir Vikram Yadav and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) director general G V G Yugandhar were also present at the meeting.



Specific details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.



Kharola is currently the executive advisor to Tata Sons and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran.



Tatas and Singapore Airlines jointly own loss-making Air India. -- PTI