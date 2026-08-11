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Agra court to hear plea against Kangana Ranaut over remarks on protesters

Tue, 11 August 2026
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23:14
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An MP/MLA court in Agra on Tuesday agreed to a petition filed against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged remarks against students protesting over the issue of paper leak at Jantar Mantar, an advocate claimed.

The advocate, Rama Shankar Sharma, who filed the petition, said the court has fixed August 21 for hearing the matter.

Sharma said Ranaut had made a remark comparing Gen Z to 'gutter' and had also made objectionable comments against the parents of the protesting students.

The advocate said the petition was filed in connection with the alleged remarks and has been admitted by the court.

Sharma said that if the petition is dismissed by the Agra court, he would approach the sessions court.

Ranaut had stirred a major controversy by terming Gen Z protesters 'generation gutter'.

She had posted a series of videos lashing out at the protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for the language they used against leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut had said.

She also said, "Here is a new generation of so-called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter."  -- PTI

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