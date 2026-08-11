AAIB widens probe into Air India turbulence incident

21:15

Aircraft accident probe agency Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday said it is engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human factor evidence related to the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident last week.





On August 4, an Air India Airbus A320 aircraft, registration VT-EXO, operating the flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise.





The plane later stabilised and landed safely in the national capital.





"This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information, and interviews with persons concerned. All material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn," it said. -- PTI

In the incident, injuries were reported to 20 passengers and 4 cabin crew members, the AAIB said in a statement on Tuesday.There were 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members onboard the plane.The AAIB said it is presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence.