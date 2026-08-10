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Use of force against Jharkhand students wrong: Rahul

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

In a post on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which is in session.  -- PTI

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