US ambassador Sergio Gor meets foreign secretary Misri

23:33

US ambassador Sergio Gor/File image

US ambassador Sergio Gor on Monday met foreign secretary Vikram Misri and discussed matters relating to India-US bilateral ties.



The meeting came two days after US Vice President J D Vance held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri," Gor said on social media without providing any details.



It is understood that bilateral cooperation relating to trade, defence and critical minerals figured in the talks.