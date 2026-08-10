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US ambassador Sergio Gor meets foreign secretary Misri

Mon, 10 August 2026
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23:33
US ambassador Sergio Gor/File image
US ambassador Sergio Gor/File image
US ambassador Sergio Gor on Monday met foreign secretary Vikram Misri and discussed matters relating to India-US bilateral ties.

The meeting came two days after US Vice President J D Vance held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri," Gor said on social media without providing any details.

It is understood that bilateral cooperation relating to trade, defence and critical minerals figured in the talks.

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