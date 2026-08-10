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Thane college organises reel making contest

Mon, 10 August 2026
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 private college based in Thane city of Maharashtra is organising an intercollegiate reel making competition for youth creators with Gen Z as the central theme to mark India's landmark 80th Independence Day.

Centring on the theme 'I Am Responsible Gen Z - My Country... My Commitment,' the contest, where the first prize is Rs 1,500, invites dynamic digital storytellers to showcase their patriotism and civic vision through short-form video content, said the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil (KBP) College on Monday.

Participants are required to create vertical reels (9:16 aspect ratio) lasting between 30 and 60 seconds. Entries must be uploaded to Instagram tagging the official college handle @kbpcollegethane, requesting a collaboration, and including the competition hashtag #GenZCommitmentKBP, said the institute.

Vertical reels usually refer to short-form, 9:16 ratio (1080 x 1920 pixels) portrait orientation videos used on social media platforms.

The final submission deadline is set for August 12, said the KBP College, which is run by the Adarsh Vikas Mandal and is affiliated with the University of Mumbai. The college has Grade 'B' accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Top creators stand to win attractive awards: the first prize includes Rs 1,500 along with a trophy and certificate; the second prize offers Rs 1,000, a trophy, and certificate; and the third prize features Rs 500, a trophy, and certificate, informed the college.

In addition, all registered participants will receive an e-participation certificate.

The screening of shortlisted entries and the grand prize distribution ceremony will take place on August 13 starting at 8 am at the iconic Gadkari Rangaytan auditorium in Thane (West).

The college urged students across the region to participate in the competition and lend their creative voices to India's journey forward.  -- PTI

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