Telangana govt organises 'Varuna Yagam' seeking rains

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Nagarjuna Sagar currently holds only 145.65 TMC of water against its gross storage capacity of 312.045 TMC.





Its water level stood at around 518 feet, compared with the Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet.

On August 9 last year, the reservoir held approximately 310.25 TMC, with the water level at around 589.40 feet-virtually at the Full Reservoir Level.





On the corresponding day this year, its storage was less than half of last year's level, it said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders participated in a day-long 'Varuna Yagam' organised by the state government in Nalgonda district, seeking adequate rains during the current monsoon season.The rituals began with '' (worship of the cow) at 4 am.Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife N Padmavathi, who is an MLA, participated in the rituals at Nagarjuna Sagar on the banks of the Krishna River on Monday morning.Reddy, accompanied by his wife, took part in the 'purnahuti' (final offering) of the yagam in the evening.The CM prayed for bountiful rains in the Krishna and Godavari river catchment areas, and for the prosperity and well-being of the people, the Telangana CMO said in a post on X.The post said performingandto seek rain has long been part of the country's spiritual tradition.It added that the CM prayed for nature's blessings while the government was taking concrete measures to address the rainfall deficit.'Varuna Yagam' loosely translates into English as a 'ritual seeking rains'.The state government organised the yagam in view of the forecast of deficit rainfall due to the impact of the El Nino weather pattern, it added.As many as 108 '' (priests) performed the yagam, with 11 '' (sacrificial fire pits) set up for the ritual.The ritual was performed by priests and Vedic scholars from the renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta, seeking abundant rains and adequate water in reservoirs across the Krishna and Godavari river basins.An Irrigation Minister's office release on Sunday said Telangana's two major rivers, the Krishna and the Godavari, were yet to receive sufficient inflows by the second week of August to ensure adequate water availability in reservoirs and irrigation systems.An expert committee appointed by the Telangana government on July 30 to assess the impact of El Nino has suggested subsidies for drip and sprinkler irrigation systems and the promotion of drought-tolerant crops during the current Kharif season to minimise the adverse effects of El Nino and deficit rainfall. --