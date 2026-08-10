TCS receives employee data leak alerts

19:45

The country's largest IT sector company TCS on Monday reported that it has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging a possible leak of 'basic' employee data.



The Tata group company was quick to add that there is no indication of customer data, customer systems or its own operational systems being impacted.



"The company has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible exposure of certain employee information," TCS said in an exchange notification.



It added that the information referenced appears to be over four years old and 'limited to basic employee information'.



'The attacker claims to have used password spray and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) fatigue as the attack vector,' it said, adding that the company has strong safeguards in place against such techniques for more than two years.



TCS said based on a current review, its controls remain 'effective', and it continues to monitor the environment closely. It will continue to assess any new information that becomes available and take appropriate action, if required, the exchange notification added.



TCS shares closed 0.80 per cent down at Rs 2,434 on the BSE on Monday, against gains of 0.06 per cent in the benchmark. -- PTI