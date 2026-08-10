TCS receives employee data leak alerts

19:45
The country's largest IT sector company TCS on Monday
reported that it has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging a
possible leak of 'basic' employee data.
The Tata group company
was quick to add that there is no indication of customer data, customer
systems or its own operational systems being impacted.
"The
company has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible
exposure of certain employee information," TCS said in an exchange
notification.
It added that the information referenced appears to be over four years old and 'limited to basic employee information'.
'The
attacker claims to have used password spray and Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) fatigue as the attack vector,' it said, adding that
the company has strong safeguards in place against such techniques for
more than two years.
TCS said based on a current review, its
controls remain 'effective', and it continues to monitor the environment
closely. It will continue to assess any new information that becomes
available and take appropriate action, if required, the exchange
notification added.
TCS shares closed 0.80 per cent down at Rs
2,434 on the BSE on Monday, against gains of 0.06 per cent in the
benchmark. -- PTI