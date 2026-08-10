Stray dog bites 130 people in 7 hours in Kalyan city

18:18

A rabid stray dog attacked and bit nearly 130 people within seven hours in an area in Kalyan (west) in Thane district of Maharashtra, necessitating hospitalisation for 25 victims and advanced medical care for a severely injured 11-year-old girl, civic health officials said on Monday.





The ordeal for pedestrians and locals began around 2 pm Sunday when the aggressive canine lunged at passersby, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaw passengers in the Sandeep Hotel area.

Eyewitnesses and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health official said the dog pounced on people walking along roads and alleys from behind.The panic forced residents across Birla College Road, Old RTO Office, and Bhoirwadi to stay indoors, keeping children away from playgrounds despite it being a Sunday.At least 25 victims are currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital, while a severely injured 11-year-old girl was rushed to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) for advanced care, officials said.Rukminibai Hospital Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Pagare confirmed that 110 and 130 dog bite cases were registered by Sunday evening, with several patients discharged after first aid.Meanwhile, angry locals accused the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) of a delayed response, alleging that repeated distress calls went unanswered on account of the Sunday holiday.Residents demanded a thorough investigation into the municipal dog sterilisation centre, which has previously faced allegations of corruption.Civic authorities have not yet confirmed whether the rabid dog has been traced and captured.The Supreme Court last year directed authorities to remove stray dogs from public and institutional areas-such as hospitals, schools, and transit hubs-and relocate them to designated shelters.In May this year, the top court declined to dilute its November 2025 order. --