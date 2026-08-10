Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Stray dog bites 130 people in 7 hours in Kalyan city

Mon, 10 August 2026
Share:
18:18
image
A rabid stray dog attacked and bit nearly 130 people within seven hours in an area in Kalyan (west) in Thane district of Maharashtra, necessitating hospitalisation for 25 victims and advanced medical care for a severely injured 11-year-old girl, civic health officials said on Monday.

The ordeal for pedestrians and locals began around 2 pm Sunday when the aggressive canine lunged at passersby, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaw passengers in the Sandeep Hotel area.

Eyewitnesses and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health official said the dog pounced on people walking along roads and alleys from behind.

The panic forced residents across Birla College Road, Old RTO Office, and Bhoirwadi to stay indoors, keeping children away from playgrounds despite it being a Sunday.

At least 25 victims are currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Rukminibai Hospital, while a severely injured 11-year-old girl was rushed to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) for advanced care, officials said.

Rukminibai Hospital Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Pagare confirmed that 110 and 130 dog bite cases were registered by Sunday evening, with several patients discharged after first aid.

Meanwhile, angry locals accused the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) of a delayed response, alleging that repeated distress calls went unanswered on account of the Sunday holiday.

Residents demanded a thorough investigation into the municipal dog sterilisation centre, which has previously faced allegations of corruption.

Civic authorities have not yet confirmed whether the rabid dog has been traced and captured.

The Supreme Court last year directed authorities to remove stray dogs from public and institutional areas-such as hospitals, schools, and transit hubs-and relocate them to designated shelters.

In May this year, the top court declined to dilute its November 2025 order. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Protestors like rape': Right-winger gets bail in 24 hours
LIVE! 'Protestors like rape': Right-winger gets bail in 24 hours

Shah to address Parl as govt ready to debate student protests
Shah to address Parl as govt ready to debate student protests

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's readiness for a Lok Sabha debate on student protests and police action, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to respond to the discussion.

J'khand protesters clash with cops during march to assembly
J'khand protesters clash with cops during march to assembly

Thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand clashed with police during a protest against alleged exam irregularities, leading to baton charges and injuries as they attempted to march towards the state assembly.

SC seeks verification of aid claims for 24K Manipur families
SC seeks verification of aid claims for 24K Manipur families

The Supreme Court on Monday asked an apex court-appointed committee to verify claims that around 24,000 families affected by the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence are yet to receive benefits under government rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

SC allows Abhishek Banerjee to go abroad for eye treatment
SC allows Abhishek Banerjee to go abroad for eye treatment

The Supreme Court has granted Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee permission to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment, dismissing the West Bengal government's concerns about his return due to 16 pending cases.