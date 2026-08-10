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Stock markets end marginally higher on spike in crude oil prices

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Market benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday, with the Sensex climbing over 43 points and the Nifty ending flat, amid a spike in crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 43.27 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 78,542.44. During the day, it hit a high of 78,676.98 and a low of 78,298.92, gyrating 378.06 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up marginally by 13.15 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 24,583.80.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and Infosys were among the major winners.

State Bank of India, Eternal, NTPC, ITC, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards. -- PTI

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