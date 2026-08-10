Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Sourav Ganguly, wife receive death threats; probe launched

Mon, 10 August 2026
Share:
22:25
image
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has complained to the police that he had received several threatening letters in the past few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife Dona Ganguly, a senior officer said on Monday.

The police began an investigation to find out who had sent the communications.

A written complaint has been lodged by Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata following the latest letter, which was received at Ganguly's office on Monday, he said.

The letters had allegedly been arriving in the former BCCI president's name for around six months, but were initially not taken seriously.

His office received two letters on Monday, containing explicit threats to kill Ganguly and his wife and harm people close to him, according to the police complaint lodged by the former cricketer's manager.

The police officer said investigators were examining the contents of the letters and trying to establish the identity and motive of the sender. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

China rejects India's 27 Arunachal names, renews territorial claim
China rejects India's 27 Arunachal names, renews territorial claim

China has declared India's move to identify 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names as "illegal, null and void," reiterating its claim over the region it calls Zangnan. India has consistently rejected China's renaming...

Maha FDA cracks down on Blink Commerce, Reliance Retail
Maha FDA cracks down on Blink Commerce, Reliance Retail

The Maharashtra FDA has taken action against Blink Commerce, suspending its food licence due to severe hygiene issues including cockroach infestation. Separately, Reliance Retail is under investigation after a complaint of live larvae in...

Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats
Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint after receiving multiple threatening letters, including explicit death threats against him and his wife Dona.

Jharkhand protesters defy barricades, cops use force
Jharkhand protesters defy barricades, cops use force

Thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand clashed with police during a protest against alleged exam irregularities, demanding a CBI probe and comprehensive reforms in the state's public service commissions.

J'khand CID arrests ex-JPSC chairperson over exam irregularities
J'khand CID arrests ex-JPSC chairperson over exam irregularities

Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson L Khiangte has been arrested by the state CID in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. His arrest follows the resignation of all three JPSC...