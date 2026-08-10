Sourav Ganguly, wife receive death threats; probe launched

22:25

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has complained to the police that he had received several threatening letters in the past few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife Dona Ganguly, a senior officer said on Monday.



The police began an investigation to find out who had sent the communications.



A written complaint has been lodged by Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata following the latest letter, which was received at Ganguly's office on Monday, he said.



The letters had allegedly been arriving in the former BCCI president's name for around six months, but were initially not taken seriously.



His office received two letters on Monday, containing explicit threats to kill Ganguly and his wife and harm people close to him, according to the police complaint lodged by the former cricketer's manager.



The police officer said investigators were examining the contents of the letters and trying to establish the identity and motive of the sender. -- PTI