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Snake bites 6 tribal girls at school in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, 3 dead

Mon, 10 August 2026
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12:01
Representational image
Representational image
Three tribal girls died and as many others were undergoing treatment after a venomous snake bit them at a residential school in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, prompting the district administration to launch an inquiry into the incident, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday in the hostel of the aided tribal residential school, located in Japtalai village, about 10 km from Dhanora taluka headquarters, a district administration official said.

A venomous snake bit the minors while they were sleeping on the floor in the school's hostel. Three of them, aged 8, 12 and 14, died. Three other girls, in the age group of 11 to 14, were receiving treatment for snakebite, he said.

District Collector Avishyant Panda said a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain exactly how the incident occurred, whether adequate protective measures were in place at the students' accommodation, and whether the school management complied with required safety rules and precautions.

A thorough inspection of the school's safety arrangements will be done, he said in a statement, while expressing sorrow over the incident.

Three students were undergoing treatment. They were promptly administered the anti-venom medicines, and medical teams were closely monitoring their condition, he said.

The collector instructed the district surgeon to ensure no deficiencies in treatment and that the students receive special care. -- PTI

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