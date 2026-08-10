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Shah will reply to debate on students' protest but...: Rijiju

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Accusing the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted on Monday that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response.

"The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, the Union Minister cautioned against disruptions during official statements. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he added. "They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion."

The message from the Union Minister came after LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Home Minister and demanded a court monitored probe in allegd police action on the July 20 Protests. -- ANI

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