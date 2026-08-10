Senior Maoist leader Samatha surrenders in Telangana

23:26

A senior underground leader of the outlawed CPI-Maoist, Kakarala Samatha alias Madhavi, surrendered to Telangana DGP C V Anand on Monday.



In a significant setback to the CPI (Maoist), Samatha, one of its senior-most ideologues and a State Committee Member handling women's issues and intelligence-propaganda in urban areas, quit the banned outfit and joined the mainstream, the Telangana Police said in a release.



Samatha is a native of Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.



Her father, Kakarala Sathyanarayana, is a film actor who has acted in about 300 movies, it said. He migrated from Rajamahendravaram to Chennai in 1960.



In 1985, while studying in the second year of Intermediate in Chennai, she discontinued her studies and joined the CPI (ML) PW.



In 1991, she was elevated to the rank of ACM and transferred to Hyderabad as a 'Central Organiser'.



She was shifted to the urban area of the South Regional Bureau in 2015 and entrusted with the responsibility of handling women's issues and intelligence-propaganda in urban areas. -- PTI