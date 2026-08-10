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SC permits Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for 3 weeks

Mon, 10 August 2026
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The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing the Diamond Harbour MP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order denying him permission to travel abroad for the treatment.

The high court had on August 5 dismissed Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad, noting that he was unwilling to appear before the medical board at the state-run SSKM Hospital the next day for an assessment of his medical condition.

The high court noted that had Banerjee appeared before the medical board, then based on the opinion furnished by the medical experts, the issue could have been examined by the court in order to find out whether he needed to go abroad for treatment or not.

On August 3, the apex court had asked the high court to take up within a week Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad. PTI

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