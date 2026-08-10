SC agrees to hear plea against Dera Sacha Sauda chief's acquittal

17:12

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order acquitting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist.



"This matter requires consideration," a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.



The apex court posted the plea filed by Aridaman, son of the slain journalist, for final hearing in the week commencing November 16.



The counsel appearing for Ram Rahim told the bench that the State has not preferred any appeal challenging the high court's order.



The bench observed that it was a case of reversal of conviction by the high court. "We are equally conscious of the fact that the State might not come in appeal," it observed.



The 58-year-old Dera chief is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year jail term given in 2017 for the rape of two of his disciples. -- PTI