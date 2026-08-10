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Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt-starrer '7 Dogs' to release in India on...

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt-starrer 7 Dogs is set to hit Indian cinemas on August 21 in Hindi and English, bringing together an ensemble of Indian, Egyptian, European and Hollywood talent.

The action spectacle is led by Egyptian stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz and also features acclaimed international actors Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito.

Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, the film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The film has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh.

7 Dogs brings together talent from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and the Middle East in a cross-border cinematic collaboration, with Khan and Dutt representing India and Ezz and Abdel Aziz leading the Egyptian cast, according to a press release.

The ensemble also includes Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang.

For El Arbi and Fallah, the film marks a return to large-scale action filmmaking following their work on the Bad Boys franchise.

"7 Dogs has always been a truly international film for us. Ahmed and Karim are the heart of the story, and they brought incredible energy to these characters. Around them, we had the opportunity to work with extraordinary performers from different parts of the world, including Monica, Giancarlo, Salman and Sanjay."

"That combination is what makes the film so special. We are thrilled that audiences in India will now get to experience 7 Dogs on the big screen," they said in a statement.

The film's combat and stunt sequences were developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the action and stunt company associated with the John Wick franchise. 

Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, whose credits include Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, has led the film's action and stunt design.

7 Dogs will release in Indian theatres in two languages -- Hindi and English.

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