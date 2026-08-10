Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 95.30 against US dollar on firm crude prices

20:48





The local unit settled at 95.30, down 13 paise from its previous close of 95.17 on Friday. -- PTI

The rupee declined by 13 paise to settle at 95.30 against the US dollar on Monday amid a firm greenback and a rise in global crude oil prices.Lack of any breakthrough in talks in West Asia put further pressure on the local unit, while FII inflows provided some support, forex traders said.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.18 and traded in a narrow range of 95.18-95.32 during the day.