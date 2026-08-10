RSS disassociates itself with rabid right-winger Mohandas

10:44

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has clarified that T G Mohandas is not associated with the organisation at any level and that his remarks on the recent protest were his personal views.



In a statement issued by the Kerala Prachar Vibhag on July 27, K B Sreekumar, Dakshin Keralam Prant Sah Karyavah of the RSS, said Mohandas does not hold any position or responsibility in the organisation.



"T G Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS does not agree with his views and believes that such views should be condemned in the strongest possible manner," Sreekumar said.



The RSS also made it clear that the views expressed by Mohandas should not be considered the organisation's official position.



The clarification comes amid controversy over Mohandas's remarks on the recent protest. Keralam Police had subsequently taken action against him in connection with the remarks.



The RSS statement was issued on July 27, prior to the recent action against Mohandas, and reiterates the organisation's position that his views are personal and do not represent the RSS.



Earlier on Sunday, T G Mohandas was taken into custody from his home in Mattancherry in Keralam over alleged violent and derogatory remarks he made in a YouTube video about a student protest in the national capital Delhi linked to the NEET paper leak.



The case is being investigated by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station. A team from the station visited Mohandas' house in Koovappadam near Mattancherry along with local police officers.



In the purported video, Mohandas discussed how he would have handled the protesters who had demanded the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak row.



He reportedly said he "would have shot" the protesters at Jantar Mantar had he been in control, and spoke of imposing a curfew in the area around the protest site. He also made derogatory remarks about women participating in the demonstration, allegedly calling them "rape-loving".



Mohandas was booked by police on July 29, under Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Amendment Act and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.