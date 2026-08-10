Punjab police dismantle two cross-border arms, drugs supply networks

20:30

The Punjab police on Monday said Amritsar commissionerate police dismantled two major cross-border drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of seven individuals and recovered 10 illegal pistols, over 1 kg heroin, and a drone from their possession.



The recovered pistols include one Turkish .30 Bore Zigana, one Austria-made 9mm Glock , one 9MM PX5, two China-made .30 bore, two .30 bore Star mark, one .30 bore, one Glock 9MM and one .30 bore PX3 along with five live cartridges.



Punjab top cop Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers who were facilitating the supply of illegal arms and heroin from across the International Border.



The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages, identify other persons associated with the foreign-based handlers, and uncover the wider cross-border smuggling network. -- PTI