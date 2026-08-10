Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Punjab police dismantle two cross-border arms, drugs supply networks

Mon, 10 August 2026
Share:
20:30
image
The Punjab police on Monday said Amritsar commissionerate police dismantled two major cross-border drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of seven individuals and recovered 10 illegal pistols, over 1 kg heroin, and a drone from their possession.

The recovered pistols include one Turkish .30 Bore Zigana, one Austria-made 9mm Glock , one 9MM PX5, two China-made .30 bore, two .30 bore Star mark, one .30 bore, one Glock 9MM and one .30 bore PX3 along with five live cartridges.

Punjab top cop Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers who were facilitating the supply of illegal arms and heroin from across the International Border.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages, identify other persons associated with the foreign-based handlers, and uncover the wider cross-border smuggling network. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

China rejects India's 27 Arunachal names, renews territorial claim
China rejects India's 27 Arunachal names, renews territorial claim

China has declared India's move to identify 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names as "illegal, null and void," reiterating its claim over the region it calls Zangnan. India has consistently rejected China's renaming...

Maha FDA cracks down on Blink Commerce, Reliance Retail
Maha FDA cracks down on Blink Commerce, Reliance Retail

The Maharashtra FDA has taken action against Blink Commerce, suspending its food licence due to severe hygiene issues including cockroach infestation. Separately, Reliance Retail is under investigation after a complaint of live larvae in...

Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats
Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint after receiving multiple threatening letters, including explicit death threats against him and his wife Dona.

Jharkhand protesters defy barricades, cops use force
Jharkhand protesters defy barricades, cops use force

Thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand clashed with police during a protest against alleged exam irregularities, demanding a CBI probe and comprehensive reforms in the state's public service commissions.

J'khand CID arrests ex-JPSC chairperson over exam irregularities
J'khand CID arrests ex-JPSC chairperson over exam irregularities

Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson L Khiangte has been arrested by the state CID in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. His arrest follows the resignation of all three JPSC...