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'Protestors like rape': Right-winger gets bail in 24 hours

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Kerala court grants bail to right-wing commentator T G Mohandas over NEET protest remarks. 

Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry in Kochi on Sunday over remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about a students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, police said.

A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is probing the case, reached Mohandas' residence at Koovappadam near Mattancherry on Sunday evening along with officials from the local police station.

The case was registered following a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on Mohandas' YouTube channel, Pathrika, were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape" and claimed that there would be no complaints because "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped".

He also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, "open fire".

He further claimed that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

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