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Oppn MPs to meet in Kharge's chamber to chalk out floor strategy today

Mon, 10 August 2026
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10:09
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Floor leaders of the Opposition parties will hold a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House on Monday.

The INDIA bloc MPs are likely to continue their protest against the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement and demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters in Delhi on July 20.

While Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking Amit Shah's statement, KC Venugopal has sought a discussion on the Ram Mandir donation row.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 is also expected to be taken up in the discussion of the Opposition leaders. -- ANI

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