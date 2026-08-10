Not interested in Shah's speech, but...: Rahul

19:17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country is not interested in Amit Shah's speech in Parliament 'on general topics' and asserted that the Union home minister must come clean on who authorised the firing of pellet guns on the protesting students.



The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not had the courage to come to the House for over 15 days and neither of them has had the 'guts to own up to what they have done'.



"It is for students to see and understand that neither the home minister nor the prime minister think that what was done to you in Delhi is worth commenting on," Gandhi said at a press conference alongside Congress president Mallikarju Kharge at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi. -- PTI