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Nepal PM meets Indian envoy, first foreign envoy since assuming office

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Monday called on Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah in the first meeting since Shah assumed office in March. The courtesy call opens a series of individual discussions Prime Minister Shah is holding with foreign envoys, marking a clear shift toward direct, one-to-one diplomacy.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also met with Nepal's Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar. The meeting between the Indian Ambassador and the Nepali PM went on for abot an hour.

As per the office of the Nepal Prime Minister, both sides discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, focusing on bilateral friendship, mutual interests, development partnerships, and ongoing cooperation during the meeting.

Ambassador Srivastava extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Shah and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations. -- ANI

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