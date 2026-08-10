Naresh Goyal seeks discharge from PMLA case; court seeks prosecution reply

21:09

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal/Victor Fraile/Reuters

Businessman and founder of now-defunct Jet Airways Naresh Goyal on Monday moved a plea before a special court in Mumbai, seeking discharge from a money laundering case, linked to alleged Rs 538.62 crore bank fraud, filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate.



The court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) agreed to hear Goyal's plea on the condition he will not seek any adjournment during hearing and directed the prosecution to file its reply before adjourning the matter to August 17.



During the last hearing, the court had directed the 77-year-old businessman to appear before it on August 10 for framing of charges in the money laundering case against him.



It had then denied Goyal's request for further adjournment sought on the ground of filing a discharge application.



The matter is of 2023, but all these three years the accused has not taken any steps for filing an application seeking discharge in the case, the special PMLA court judge had remarked. -- PTI