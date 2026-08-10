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Modi meets CWG medallists, lauds their performances

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met members of the Indian contingent that returned with medals from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and congratulated the athletes for their impressive performances at the multi-sport event.

Modi shared a short video clip of his interaction with the medallists on Instagram, describing the meeting as a special occasion and praising the athletes for making the country proud.

Later, the PM also tweeted about his meeting with the athletes.

"Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters," Modi posted on X while sharing some photographs of the meeting.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

Among those who interacted with the Prime Minister was boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won the gold medal in the women's 51kg category at the Games. India enjoyed a strong campaign in Glasgow, finishing with 39 medals, including 13 gold.

Sakshi said: "Our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him, he is very humble."

Modi, while interacting with the athletes, said: "Jo khelega, woh khilega. Always cheer for Bharat."

The Prime Minister spoke to the medallists and congratulated them for their efforts.

India's boxing contingent enjoyed a particularly successful campaign, with the country's pugilists winning a record haul of 10 medals at the Glasgow Games. Sakshi was among the seven Indian boxers who returned with gold. -- PTI

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