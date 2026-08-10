Maratha quota: Man booked for 'objectionable' post on minister Bawankule

20:43

Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule/File image

The Maharashtra police registered a case against a man from Nanded for allegedly posting objectionable and 'casteist' remarks against Maharashtra revenue minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on social media, an official said on Monday.



The complainant claimed the Facebook post accused the minister of opposing Maratha reservation and contained abusive and caste-related remarks.



Police registered a case on Sunday against the Nanded-based man under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to obscene acts or words, criminal intimidation, and circulation of false information or rumours, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.



Recently, a Maratha-Kunbi OBC certificate was cancelled by authorities in Beed district, prompting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to allege Bawankule's role. -- PTI