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Khamenei meets Iran prez amid 'critical condition' reports

Mon, 10 August 2026
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Iranian state broadcaster Press TV on Sunday claimed that President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and discussed the country's military and economic affairs, days after Israeli media reported that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition."

According to Press TV, "The talks covered people's livelihood needs, conditions and future prospects of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, military developments, and ways to secure resources and manage rial, foreign currency and energy expenditures, as well as economic engagement with foreign partners."

The talks between the two leaders were also shared via the Farsi X account attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei.

"Coinciding with the Start of the Third Year of Dr. Pezeshkian's Presidency Meeting and Discussion of the President with the Supreme Leader on the Country's Economic and Military Issues Mr. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, coinciding with the beginning of the third year of his presidency, held a meeting and discussion with His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei," the X post said.

The thread added, "In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on the country's issues and problems, particularly the provision of the people's livelihood needs, the current conditions of the third imposed war and the future ahead, developments in the military domain, solutions regarding the provision of resources and management of expenditures-- "rial, foreign currency, and energy" --as well as economic interactions with foreign parties." -- ANI

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