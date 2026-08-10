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JLKM leader joins march to J'khand Assembly in ambulance

Mon, 10 August 2026
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11:54
Devendra Nath Mahto has been on hunger strike for the last nine days
Devendra Nath Mahto has been on hunger strike for the last nine days
Thousands of job aspirants, protesting alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, began their march to the state assembly on Monday morning.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a fast for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance, despite losing 10.5 kg. He was seen carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

Armed with the tricolour and placards, the demonstrators raised slogans in support of their demands as their protest entered the 17th day.

The march, which coincided with the 51st birthday of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began from outside the old assembly complex in Dhurwa, and the demonstrators aim to reach the new Vidhan Sabha building.

Besides imposing prohibitory orders, heavy security has been deployed on the entire stretch, around 4 km long, with senior officers keeping a close watch, officials said.

More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed, they said.

Most of the schools in the city have been closed, they added.

The government has held several rounds of talks with the demonstrators, but failed to break the deadlock. After the last round of deliberations, the government said it had accepted 98 per cent of the demands of the demonstrators.

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