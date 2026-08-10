J'khand stir: Govt says 98% demands met; students reject claim

08:41

The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state failed to reach any breakthrough on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of not being serious about resolving the matter.



While the government panel said it was unfortunate that the students did not lift the agitation despite the authorities conceding to "98 per cent of their demands", the other side insisted that the claim was not true, and stuck to their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies.



Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar urged the students to shun the path of agitation, while the protesters said they will go on with their call for a Jharkhand Assembly march on August 10.



The government panel also talked to Devendra Nath Mahto, one of the individuals who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days and whose condition deteriorated early on Sunday, and urged him to end the fast.



The government said elaborate security arrangements have been made and that no student will be harassed during the protest.



Meanwhile, most of the schools will remain closed on Monday while a prohibitory order has been promulgated in the 750-metre vicinity of the assembly between 6 am and 10 pm.



BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged that the party's state unit president Aditya Sahu has been "put under house arrest".



The agitating students rejected the state government's claim that it had accepted 98 per cent of their demands, asserting that only "three of the 13 examinations they wanted to be cancelled had been scrapped". They announced that their proposed march to the assembly on Monday would go ahead.



The students, who have been agitating for 16 days and have six protesters on indefinite hunger strike, remained firm on their demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL exam.



Student leader Ravindra Paswan accused the government of spreading a "false narrative" about the outcome of negotiations and appealed to students across Jharkhand to participate in the August 10 'Vidhan Sabha March'.



"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," Paswan said after the sixth round of talks with a government panel.



The protesters have also sought cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, publication of investigation findings and action against those found guilty.



They are demanding an independent probe either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.



The student leaders said Monday's protest would remain peaceful and democratic and appealed to political parties and the public to extend moral support without giving the agitation a political colour.



They also cautioned against attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt the demonstration.



The government, however, maintained that it had accepted 98 per cent of the students' demands and urged them to withdraw the agitation and return to dialogue.



"It is unfortunate that students are not ready to withdraw the agitation, though we agreed to most of their demands. There is no intention to save any culprit involved in exam irregularities," Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar, a member of the government panel, said.



The government has agreed to the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, proposed an ED probe into alleged financial irregularities in the JPSC examination and announced a fast-track court that would file charge sheets within 90 days in cases relating to examination "irregularities".



It has also proposed an expert panel comprising representatives from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIM Ranchi and XLRI Jamshedpur to recommend examination reforms, besides a committee headed by a retired high court judge to examine the JSSC-CGL issue. -- PTI