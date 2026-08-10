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Iran replaces top security official at crucial moment in talks over Hormuz

Mon, 10 August 2026
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10:02
This comes amid talks on Hormuz security
This comes amid talks on Hormuz security
Iran's top security official has been replaced by a veteran Revolutionary Guards commander as diplomatic efforts continue to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reports the Financial Times. 

Iranian state media reported Sunday that Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, had replaced Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Rezaei will also represent Khamenei on the council. Zolghadr, appointed only months ago after his predecessor Ali Larijani was killed in a March airstrike, will become a political adviser to the supreme leader.

Both men are hardliners and former Guards commanders. It was not immediately clear whether the change would affect Tehran's position.

Any deal to reopen the strait must be approved by the security council and Khamenei.

Read more here. 

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