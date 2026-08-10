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Govt introduces bill in LS to change Kerala's name to Keralam

Mon, 10 August 2026
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The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to rename 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' after the state assembly adopted a resolution two years ago.

The Kerala government had forwarded to the Centre a resolution passed by the state's legislative assembly regarding the name change in June 2024.

Subsequently, the President of India referred a bill to the state legislature for expressing its views and later, the state assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the bill.

On Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 amid Opposition din over various issues. -- PTI

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