FIR against 28 drivers in Atiq Ahmed's son Umar's convoy

11:15

A man who was travelling with Aban Ahmed

Police have registered an FIR against drivers of 28 vehicles in the convoy accompanying Umar Ahmed, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, from Lucknow to Prayagraj, for allegedly breaking a toll barrier and misbehaving with toll plaza employees.



According to police, the incident took place at around 3:50 AM at booth number 3 of Nawabganj Toll Plaza. The vehicles allegedly crossed the toll plaza without paying the fee and damaged the barrier while passing through.



The FIR was registered on the complaint of Nawabganj Toll Plaza Assistant Manager Jaiprakash Yadav, who alleged that the drivers refused to pay the toll charges, broke the barrier and abused the employees when they tried to stop the vehicles.



The complaint further alleged that some drivers attempted to run their vehicles over the toll staff and issued threats. The employees reportedly managed to save themselves by moving away from the vehicles.



Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are verifying the involvement of the vehicles in the convoy.



Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.



On December 15, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed, seeking security in jail due to a threat to his life. Ali Ahmed had requested the court to conduct the hearing of his case through video-conferencing for security reasons.



Earlier on August 8, the Allahabad High Court granted parole to jailed sons of the late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to attend their brother Abaan Ahmed's funeral on Saturday under police custody and protection. -- PTI