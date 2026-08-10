Feeling lonely? Do NOT fall for 'Rent Boyfriend' traps

11:05

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjana, IPS, has issued a public warning about a new cyber fraud targeting women and young girls through social media under the guise of "Rent Boyfriend" offers.



VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, taking to his X handle, wrote, "Feeling lonely? Want a handsome guy to have coffee with you, go to the movies with you? And that too with 50% OFF! Behind these colourful posters circulating on social media in the name of various offers lies a big cyber fraud. This is a new dating trap being set by cyber fraudsters, specifically targeting girls and young women."



According to police, fraudsters are using platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and Facebook to circulate advertisements offering services under names such as "Rent Boyfriend - Your Personal Companion". The posters feature photographs of attractive young men and offer different packages, including Rs 499 for a one-hour coffee meeting, Rs1,249 for a movie date, Rs1,499 for shopping, Rs1,999 for attending events or weddings and Rs4,499 for a 10-hour package. The fraudsters claim to provide complete privacy and security and ask interested users to contact them through direct messages for bookings.



Police said the perpetrators often use AI-generated photographs or pictures collected from the internet as profile images. After women contact them, the fraudsters engage in friendly conversations and later demand money in the name of booking confirmation, security deposits or advance payments. Payments are allegedly collected through digital wallets and QR codes, after which the accounts are blocked.



Police also warned that sharing personal information, phone numbers and photographs with strangers can expose victims to further risks, including threats and blackmail. Meeting strangers contacted through such platforms can also put users at risk.



The Hyderabad Cyber Crime wing has taken note of the advertisements and said action would be taken against those involved.



Police urged both young women and parents to remain alert about suspicious social media activity. People have been advised not to chat with or meet unknown persons or make any advance payments for such services. -- ANI