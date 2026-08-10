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Ex-JPSC chief arrested over irregularities in recruitment exams

Mon, 10 August 2026
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15:12
Jharkhand students were hit with batons today
Jharkhand students were hit with batons today
Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.

Khiangte, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.

"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.

Khiangte had been questioned four times since July 28.

The arrest comes a day after all three JPSC members resigned amid massive protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency.

With Khiangte's arrest, the number of people arrested by CID in this case has risen to 20.

He had resigned as JPSC chairperson a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Khiangte, however, said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter. PTI

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