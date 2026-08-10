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Egypt calls for full Israeli withdrawal

Mon, 10 August 2026
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09:48
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During a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace Director-General Nikolay Mladenov, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for the implementation of all provisions of the Gaza roadmap, including a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave and sustained humanitarian aid delivery, according to a report by Anadolu news agency.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement, Abdelatty and Mladenov discussed developments in Gaza and efforts to implement Trump's peace plan. The two officials also reviewed arrangements for the deployment of the International Stabilisation Force, which is expected to monitor security during the transitional period.

Abdelatty emphasised the need for ensuring the "full, safe and sustainable" delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and said that a complete Israeli withdrawal would help pave the way for the second phase of the roadmap, including early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

He also called for enabling the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to begin its interim duties within the enclave and stressed the importance of proceeding with plans to deploy the International Stabilisation Force to support security during the transitional period and to preserve the unity of the Palestinian territories. -- ANI

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