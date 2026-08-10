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ED Director Rahul Navin gets one-year extension

Mon, 10 August 2026
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The Centre has extended the tenure of ED Director Rahul Navin by a year beyond August 13, a government order said.

A 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre, 59-year-old Navin has been leading the federal anti-money laundering agency as its chief since September 2023.

The order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday said it has approved extension in tenure of Navin as Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director for a period of one year beyond August 13, 2026, i.e. up to August 13, 2027, including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e. July 31, 2027, or until further orders whichever is earlier.

This is the first extension in service for the officer.

According to rules, an officer can be appointed ED director for a tenure of two years followed by three one-year extensions each.

Navin was given the additional charge of ED chief on September 15, 2023. He was appointed full-time ED Director on August 14, 2024.

The officer joined the ED in November, 2019 as a Special Director (OSD) to spearhead the agency's work with regard to India's mutual evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that leads action against money laundering.

The ED, during Navin's tenure, has continued and launched several high-profile investigations including those related to the political consultancy firm I-PAC, the Reliance Anil Ambani Group and against multiple online money gaming companies.

His tenure has seen ED focusing on multiple cases of frauds by real estate giants against homebuyers and the agency using powers under the anti-money laundering law to restore assets worth crores of rupees to the victims.

The federal agency has also initiated processes to reduce litigation going on for years by getting adjudicated cases registered under the repealed Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) and initiating compounding under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Holding B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT-Kanpur and an MBA from the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Navin has also authored several books, journals and articles on various international taxation and transfer pricing issues related to direct taxation.

Navin, who comes from Bihar, has worked in the I-T Department for 30 years including in the international taxation wing which is considered his forte.

The ED investigates financial crimes under two criminal laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), apart from the civil provisions of the FEMA. PTI

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