Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Clerk detained for raping school teacher in UP

Mon, 10 August 2026
Share:
10:03
image
A clerk has been detained for allegedly raping a government primary school teacher after barging into her house and threatening to kill her in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The complainant teacher, aged about 35, alleged in the FIR that she had approached Amit Mishra, a clerk posted at the Todarpur block resource centre (BRC), regarding a salary issue. However, instead of resolving the problem, he allegedly kept stalling it.

The teacher alleged that on August 4, Mishra arrived at her house and raped her. The accused fled after threatening to kill her.

Police sources said the teacher reached the Shahabad police station on August 5 and lodged a case, following which the accused was taken into custody on Sunday and an investigation is underway.

District Basic Education Officer Prabhat Mishra has sought an investigation report on the entire matter from the block education officer.

He stated that departmental action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the probe. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Protestors like rape': Right-winger gets bail in 24 hours
LIVE! 'Protestors like rape': Right-winger gets bail in 24 hours

Shah to address Parl as govt ready to debate student protests
Shah to address Parl as govt ready to debate student protests

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's readiness for a Lok Sabha debate on student protests and police action, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to respond to the discussion.

J'khand protesters clash with cops during march to assembly
J'khand protesters clash with cops during march to assembly

Thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand clashed with police during a protest against alleged exam irregularities, leading to baton charges and injuries as they attempted to march towards the state assembly.

SC seeks verification of aid claims for 24K Manipur families
SC seeks verification of aid claims for 24K Manipur families

The Supreme Court on Monday asked an apex court-appointed committee to verify claims that around 24,000 families affected by the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence are yet to receive benefits under government rehabilitation and welfare schemes.

SC allows Abhishek Banerjee to go abroad for eye treatment
SC allows Abhishek Banerjee to go abroad for eye treatment

The Supreme Court has granted Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee permission to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment, dismissing the West Bengal government's concerns about his return due to 16 pending cases.