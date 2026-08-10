China rejects India's 'standard names' for 27 Arunachal sites

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China on Monday termed India's move to identify 27 places and features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names on the official Indian map as "illegal, null and void".



"China does not recognise the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' illegally set up by India," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said while answering a question on India's recent announcement.



"India's move of attempting to replace names long been used by China with its so-called 'standard names' is illegal, null and void," he said in a reply posted on the official website of the foreign ministry.



"Still less will it change the fact that Zangnan region belongs to China," he said. -- PTI