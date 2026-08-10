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Chargesheet filed against Myanmar national over fake ration card, PRC

Mon, 10 August 2026
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The Crime Branch Jammu on Monday filed a chargesheet against a Myanmar national in a nine-year-old case involving alleged fraudulent procurement and use of official documents, including a ration card and a permanent resident certificate (PRC), an official said.

The chargesheet was filed before the forest court, Jammu, by the special crime wing in an FIR registered in 2017, after completion of investigation, a spokesman of the agency said.

He said the case relates to the fraudulent preparation, procurement and use of official documents, including a ration card and a PRC by Sayed Hussain, who was found to be a Myanmar national during investigation.

The probe involved detailed scrutiny of department records, examination of witnesses, seizure of relevant documents and forensic examination, the spokesman said.

He said the case against Hussain was presented before the court on December 28, 2022,. Subsequently, in 2024, the court directed further investigation and remanded back the chargesheet. -- PTI

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